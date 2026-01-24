Rich Sparkle (NASDAQ:ANPA) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rich Sparkle (NASDAQ:ANPA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Rich Sparkle in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.
View Our Latest Research Report on Rich Sparkle
Rich Sparkle Trading Up 0.6%
Rich Sparkle Company Profile
Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited is a financial printing and corporate services provider which specializes in designing and printing quality financial print materials principally in Hong Kong. Its service portfolio covers a myriad of deliverables, mainly including listing documents, financial reports, fund documents, circulars and announcements. Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rich Sparkle
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- Buy This Stock at 9:30 AM on MONDAY!
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
Receive News & Ratings for Rich Sparkle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rich Sparkle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.