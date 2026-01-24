Rich Sparkle (NASDAQ:ANPA) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rich Sparkle (NASDAQ:ANPA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Rich Sparkle in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Rich Sparkle alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Rich Sparkle

Rich Sparkle Trading Up 0.6%

Rich Sparkle Company Profile

ANPA opened at $53.02 on Friday. Rich Sparkle has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $180.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.15.

(Get Free Report)

Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited is a financial printing and corporate services provider which specializes in designing and printing quality financial print materials principally in Hong Kong. Its service portfolio covers a myriad of deliverables, mainly including listing documents, financial reports, fund documents, circulars and announcements. Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rich Sparkle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rich Sparkle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.