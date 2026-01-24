INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INMB. Wall Street Zen upgraded INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

NASDAQ INMB opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. INmune Bio has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.70.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Equities analysts expect that INmune Bio will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INmune Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage immunology company based in San Diego, California, focused on harnessing the innate immune system to combat a range of serious diseases. The company’s research and development efforts concentrate on modulating cellular pathways to restore and enhance the body’s natural defenses, particularly in oncology and neurodegenerative conditions.

The company’s lead therapeutic candidate, XPro1595 (also referred to as INB03), is a proprietary selective inhibitor of soluble tumor necrosis factor (TNF) designed to reduce chronic inflammation without impairing membrane-bound TNF functions.

