Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives C$27.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cormark dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$19.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$18.46 and a 12-month high of C$32.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Spin Master had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Spin Master will post 3.1361829 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.22%.

Spin Master is a children’s entertainment company operating in the roughly $100 billion global toy industry. The company creates, designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products, brands, and entertainment properties across four key categories (outdoor, boys, preschool and girls, and activities games and puzzles and plush). Spin Master has increased brand awareness via homegrown brands including Paw Patrol, Rusty Rivets, and Bakugan but has leaned on a robust acquisition strategy to reach adjacent markets through tie-ups like Rubik’s, Swimways, and Cardinal Games.

