Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 918 and last traded at GBX 918, with a volume of 273570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 904.

Henderson Smaller Companies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of £533.39 million, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 859.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 862.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexandra Mackesy acquired 6,000 shares of Henderson Smaller Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 845 per share, with a total value of £50,700. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henderson Smaller Companies Company Profile

The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing mainly in smaller companies that are quoted in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in investing in shares and securities.

Read More

