Chariot (LON:CHAR) Trading Up 12.8% – Should You Buy?

Chariot Limited (LON:CHARGet Free Report) shot up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.65 and last traded at GBX 1.65. 366,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,889,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.46.

The firm has a market cap of £23.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Chariot is an African focused transitional energy group with two business streams, Transitional Gas and Transitional Power.

Chariot Transitional Gas is focussed on a high value, low risk gas development project offshore Morocco with strong ESG credentials in a fast-growing emerging economy with a clear route to early monetisation, delivery of free cashflow and material exploration upside. Chariot Transitional Power, looking to transform the energy market for mining operations in Africa, providing a giant largely untapped market with cleaner, sustainable, and more reliable power.

