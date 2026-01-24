Defence (LON:ALRT) Trading Up 11.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Defence Holdings (LON:ALRT – Get Free Report) were up 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.70 and last traded at GBX 1.67. Approximately 12,757,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 24,836,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50.

Defence Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £42.10 million and a PE ratio of -2.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.72.

Defence (LON:ALRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Defence Company Profile

Headquartered in London, Defence Holdings PLC is a publicly listed company trading under the stock ticker (ALRT) dedicated to delivering high-performance defence and security solutions for the UK and European markets. Leveraging deep capital-markets expertise and a network of technology partners, the Company intends to develop and acquire advanced sensors, AI-driven analytics, secure communications and autonomous platforms that enhance the operational advantage of its customers across land, sea, air, space and cyber domains.

