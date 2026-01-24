Vest Financial LLC Sells 24,409 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. $CNO

Vest Financial LLC cut its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,409 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,077,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 31,430 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $1,319,745.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 195,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,932.74. The trade was a 13.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Eric R. Johnson sold 48,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $2,006,944.60. Following the transaction, the executive owned 671,542 shares in the company, valued at $27,694,392.08. This trade represents a 6.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 89,378 shares of company stock worth $3,722,146 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.85. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.34. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 6.64%.The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

CNO Financial Group is an Indiana?based holding company that offers a range of insurance and retirement solutions through its operating subsidiaries. Its primary business activities include life insurance, annuities, and supplemental health insurance products designed to help individuals plan for retirement and manage health?related expenses. The company serves middle?income Americans, with particular emphasis on senior customers seeking guaranteed coverage and reliable income streams.

Originally founded as Conseco in 1979, the company underwent a financial restructuring and rebranded as CNO Financial Group in 2010.

