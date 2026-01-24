ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARM. Oddo Bhf set a $170.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised ARM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on ARM in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.14.

ARM Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $116.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.63 billion, a PE ratio of 148.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 4.34. ARM has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $183.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.90.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.81%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARM will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ARM by 126.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in ARM by 238.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arm Limited (NASDAQ: ARM) is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm’s product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

