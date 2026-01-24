Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Tigress Financial

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group set a $130.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Get Walmart alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $117.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $938.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $121.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.20.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel Danker sold 4,365 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $524,629.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 238,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,675,290.77. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $746,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,535,221.85. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,215 shares of company stock worth $15,304,608. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Capstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in Walmart by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 547 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tigress Financial raised its price target on WMT from $130 to $135 and kept a “buy” rating, implying roughly a mid-teens upside vs. current levels — a catalyst that can attract momentum and fund flows. Tigress price target raise

Tigress Financial raised its price target on WMT from $130 to $135 and kept a “buy” rating, implying roughly a mid-teens upside vs. current levels — a catalyst that can attract momentum and fund flows. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces from Zacks highlight WMT as a growth/retail pick and promote using their Earnings ESP tool to find potential upside ahead of quarters — these pieces can bolster investor interest but are promotional rather than firm-moving. Zacks Earnings ESP article

Coverage pieces from Zacks highlight WMT as a growth/retail pick and promote using their Earnings ESP tool to find potential upside ahead of quarters — these pieces can bolster investor interest but are promotional rather than firm-moving. Neutral Sentiment: Another Zacks piece profiles Walmart as a “strong growth stock” using its style scores — supportive for longer-term investor narratives but unlikely to move the stock materially on its own. Zacks growth profile

Another Zacks piece profiles Walmart as a “strong growth stock” using its style scores — supportive for longer-term investor narratives but unlikely to move the stock materially on its own. Neutral Sentiment: A Yahoo video piece outlines three priorities for Walmart’s CEO to maintain momentum — useful context on management focus that may shape execution expectations but not an immediate market mover. Yahoo CEO priorities video

A Yahoo video piece outlines three priorities for Walmart’s CEO to maintain momentum — useful context on management focus that may shape execution expectations but not an immediate market mover. Negative Sentiment: CEO C. Douglas McMillon sold 19,416 shares for about $2.31M (reported 1/22). The sale reduced his stake by ~0.45% — a modest ownership decline but an optics negative that can weigh on sentiment when combined with near-term weakness. SEC Form 4: McMillon sale

CEO C. Douglas McMillon sold 19,416 shares for about $2.31M (reported 1/22). The sale reduced his stake by ~0.45% — a modest ownership decline but an optics negative that can weigh on sentiment when combined with near-term weakness. Negative Sentiment: Market reports note recent short-term share weakness (a daily slide reported on 1/22). That intraday/short-term weakness can amplify selling even as fundamentals remain intact. Zacks: stock slides

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.