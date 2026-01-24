Stantec (NYSE:STN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday, November 17th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Stantec Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE STN opened at $100.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.04. Stantec has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $114.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 6.06%.Stantec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.784-3.880 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canopy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in Stantec by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 4.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Stantec by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stantec by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec is a global design and consulting firm offering professional services in engineering, architecture, and environmental sciences. The company partners with public and private clients to deliver solutions spanning infrastructure, water, energy and resources, and community development. Through an integrated approach, Stantec manages projects from initial planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The firm’s service portfolio includes civil infrastructure design, building systems engineering, environmental assessments, and project management.

