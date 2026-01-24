freenet (FRA:FNTN) Trading Up 3.1% – Time to Buy?

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €29.70 and last traded at €29.60. 413,719 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €28.72.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.99.
About freenet
freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.
