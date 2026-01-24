Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) Trading 0.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PDPYF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.5176 and last traded at $0.5176. 35,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 68,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5150.
Painted Pony Energy Stock Up 0.5%
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.98.
Painted Pony Energy Company Profile
Painted Pony Energy Ltd was a Calgary-based independent oil and gas company focused on the exploration, development and production of high-value natural gas and condensate resources. The company’s core operations were centered in the Montney formation of northeast British Columbia, where it pursued a liquids-rich natural gas strategy designed to generate strong cash flows from low-decline, long-lived reservoir properties.
Painted Pony’s primary business activities included the drilling of horizontal wells, the installation of compression facilities and the optimization of production through infrastructure connectivity.
