Comparing Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) and Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST)

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) and Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Stardust Power and Trans-Lux’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stardust Power N/A N/A -185.06% Trans-Lux N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Stardust Power has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Lux has a beta of -1.08, suggesting that its share price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stardust Power N/A N/A -$23.75 million ($3.93) -1.18 Trans-Lux $15.55 million N/A -$4.07 million ($0.33) -0.18

This table compares Stardust Power and Trans-Lux”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Trans-Lux has higher revenue and earnings than Stardust Power. Stardust Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trans-Lux, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Stardust Power and Trans-Lux, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stardust Power 1 1 2 1 2.60 Trans-Lux 0 0 0 0 0.00

Stardust Power currently has a consensus price target of $28.17, indicating a potential upside of 508.35%. Given Stardust Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stardust Power is more favorable than Trans-Lux.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.8% of Stardust Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Trans-Lux shares are held by institutional investors. 55.3% of Stardust Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.7% of Trans-Lux shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Stardust Power

Stardust Power Inc. is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Trans-Lux

Trans-Lux Corporation engages in the design and manufacture of digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment is involved in the lease and maintenance of indoor and outdoor digital product signage. The company offers LED display systems for use by sports arenas and stadiums; financial institutions, including brokerage firms, banks, energy companies, insurance companies, and mutual fund companies; educational institutions; outdoor advertising companies; corporate and government communication centers; retail outlets; casinos, racetracks and other gaming establishments; airports, train stations, bus terminals, and other transportation facilities; movie theatres; and health maintenance organizations, as well as in various other applications. It also provides TLVision, which consists of full-color video products for use in posting alphanumeric data and displaying of full HD video; and turnkey installation and support services. The company markets its products through direct sales representatives, and a network of independent dealers and distributors in the United States and Canada; and internal salespeople and independent distributors in the rest of North America, Europe, the Middle East, South America, Africa, the Far East, and Australia. Trans-Lux Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Trans-Lux Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Unilumin North America Inc.

