UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $317.94, but opened at $306.50. UCB shares last traded at $306.50, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UCBJF. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.44 and its 200 day moving average is $261.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

UCB SA is a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe diseases of the immune system and the central nervous system. Founded in 1928 as Union Chimique Belge, the company transitioned from chemicals into pharmaceuticals and biologics and today concentrates its efforts on specialty medicines and research-driven innovation. UCB’s work spans small molecules and biologics, with an emphasis on improving outcomes for patients with chronic and complex conditions.

Key therapeutic areas for UCB include immunology and neurology, where the company markets several well-known products and maintains an active clinical pipeline.

