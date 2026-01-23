Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) CEO Sells 250,000 Shares

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Quartermain sold 250,000 shares of Dakota Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $1,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,493,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,553,518.72. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dakota Gold stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,820. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $778.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72.

DC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Dakota Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Dakota Gold in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.75 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dakota Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dakota Gold by 109.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Dakota Gold by 15.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 120.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 130.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dakota Gold Corp (NYSE:DC) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold projects within the United States. The company’s primary asset is the historic Homestake District in South Dakota’s Black Hills, where it seeks to redevelop gold-bearing tailings and low?grade ore volumes for open?pit heap leach processing. Dakota Gold pursues a staged approach, combining exploration, resource delineation and economic studies to unlock value from legacy mine materials.

The firm’s flagship property comprises sealed tailings impoundments and adjacent low?grade stockpiles left over from the Homestake Gold Mine, which operated from 1876 until 2002.

