2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU) Stock Price Down 6.9% – What’s Next?

2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.92 and last traded at $50.51. 4,010,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 5,293,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.27.

2x Ether ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.44.

2x Ether ETF

Institutional Trading of 2x Ether ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETHU. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 2x Ether ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,094,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in 2x Ether ETF in the second quarter worth $2,071,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2x Ether ETF during the third quarter worth $844,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2x Ether ETF during the third quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000.

About 2x Ether ETF

The 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x the daily price movements of Ether (ETH). The funds primary investment is cash-settled CME Ether futures ETHU was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

Featured Stories

