Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Stock Price Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report) rose 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 1,502,566 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,058,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Noble Mineral Exploration Trading Down 4.0%

The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of C$33.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06.

Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

