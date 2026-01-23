Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Shares Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report) shot up 33.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 287,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 88,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Mammoth Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Mammoth Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Mammoth Capital Corp. and changed its name to Mammoth Resources Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.