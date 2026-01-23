Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ames National had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 8.53%.

Ames National Stock Down 0.8%

ATLO stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 23,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,173. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $215.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.40. Ames National has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $24.96.

Get Ames National alerts:

Ames National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ames National in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ames National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on Ames National

Institutional Trading of Ames National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Ames National by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ames National during the second quarter worth $187,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ames National by 39.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ames National during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ames National

(Get Free Report)

Ames National Corporation is the bank holding company for Ames National Bank, a full-service community bank headquartered in Ames, Iowa. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, farmers and agribusiness clients in central Iowa. Its network of branch offices serves Story County and neighboring counties, supporting local economic development and community initiatives.

The company’s core offerings include checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit products, along with online and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.