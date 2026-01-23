Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for United Community Banks (UCB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of United Community Banks (NYSE: UCB) recently:

1/21/2026 – United Community Banks had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/15/2026 – United Community Banks had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – United Community Banks had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – United Community Banks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/15/2026 – United Community Banks had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 12,043 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $425,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,954.56. The trade was a 36.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,654 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $50,000.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,081.98. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc (NYSE: UCB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia. It operates primarily through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, providing a broad range of banking and financial services to individual, business and governmental customers. The company’s core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage origination, treasury and cash management services, and wealth management.

In addition to traditional banking products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, United Community Bank specializes in commercial real estate financing, small business administration (SBA) loans, equipment financing and agricultural lending.

