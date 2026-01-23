BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of BOC Hong Kong Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 13,961 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 4,997 shares.The stock last traded at $100.7150 and had previously closed at $100.68.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.62.
BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS: BHKLY) is a Hong Kong-based banking group that operates as the Hong Kong subsidiary of Bank of China. The group is a licensed bank and one of the territory’s note-issuing banks, participating in the issuance of Hong Kong dollar banknotes. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients, positioning itself as a major participant in Hong Kong’s financial services sector.
BOC Hong Kong’s businesses include retail banking services such as deposit accounts, mortgages, personal loans and credit cards, together with wealth management and private banking solutions.
