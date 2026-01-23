Hemnet Group (OTCMKTS:HMNTY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Hemnet Group AB – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HMNTY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.50, but opened at $17.3455. Hemnet Group shares last traded at $17.3455, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Hemnet Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hemnet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55.

Hemnet Group AB (OTCMKTS: HMNTY) is a leading digital real estate marketplace based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company operates Sweden’s largest property portal, offering homebuyers, sellers and real estate agents a centralized platform for residential property listings. Through its website and mobile applications, Hemnet facilitates the search for homes for sale and rent, providing detailed property descriptions, high-resolution images and interactive maps to help users make informed decisions.

Since its founding in 1998, Hemnet has expanded its services beyond basic listings to include market analysis tools, pricing estimates and trend reports that offer insights into regional property values and sales activity.

