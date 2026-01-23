Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Trading Up 27.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) traded up 27.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. 919,298 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 325% from the average session volume of 216,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Great Atlantic Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$9.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.42.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland. It holds interests in Glenelg Vanadium, Kagoot Brook Cobalt, MacDougal Road, Keymet, Mascarene, Mount Raymond, and Porcupine properties located in New Brunswick; Pilley's Island and South Quarry properties located in Newfoundland; and Mitchell Brook property located in Nova Scotia.

