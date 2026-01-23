Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 284 and last traded at GBX 270.12, with a volume of 2998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 277.

Majedie Investments Trading Down 2.5%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 266.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 252.19. The company has a market cap of £143.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 22nd. The company reported GBX 0.70 EPS for the quarter. Majedie Investments had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 113.54%.

Insider Activity

Majedie Investments Company Profile

In other news, insider Mark Little bought 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 248 per share, for a total transaction of £4,999.68. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Majedie Investments PLC is an investment trust founded in 1910 and managed by Marylebone Partners LLP.

Marylebone Partners combines investments from three complementary strategies sourced from around the globe into a single portfolio comprising hard-to-access special investments, external niche manager allocations and investments in publicly-listed companies. Its focus on differentiated return sources provides a degree of risk diversification without diluting return potential.

Opportunities come from the skilled investment team and Marylebone’s global network of managers, practitioners and investors.

