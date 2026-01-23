Citigroup Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $48.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $48.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $43.93.

Get Intel alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $9.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.65. The company had a trading volume of 234,883,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,467,453. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.79. Intel has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $213.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4,466.17, a PEG ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,332,433 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,246,000 after purchasing an additional 51,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $1,579,378,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 765,091 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 366,092 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 247,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 123,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,903,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,644,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513,298 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.