Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Regions Financial (RF)

Regions Financial (NYSE: RF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/20/2026 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Regions Financial had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2026 – Regions Financial was given a new $31.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/19/2026 – Regions Financial was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Regions Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Regions Financial was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

1/6/2026 – Regions Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Regions Financial had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Regions Financial had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/17/2025 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/13/2025 – Regions Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.