Insider Selling: M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Insider Sells 8,450 Shares of Stock

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Coulson sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,239, for a total value of £104,695.50.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Matthew Coulson sold 9,330 shares of M.P. Evans Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,232, for a total value of £114,945.60.

Shares of LON MPE traded up GBX 5 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,315. The company had a trading volume of 65,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,597. The firm has a market cap of £686.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,251.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,282.89. M.P. Evans Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 912 and a one year high of GBX 1,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 price target on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, M.P. Evans Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,650.

M.P. Evans Group PLC is a responsible producer of certified sustainable crude palm oil (“CPO”), with plantations in five Indonesian provinces: Aceh, Bangka Belitung, East Kalimantan, North Sumatra and South Sumatra.

Headquartered in the UK, the Group’s shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (“AIM”).

The Group was founded by Matthew Pennefather Evans in the 1870s and its long history in tropical agriculture includes experience in tea and rubber plantations.

