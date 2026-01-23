Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Stock Price Up 20% – Should You Buy?

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 20% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12. 1,347,117 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,108,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Bayhorse Silver Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$43.23 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.09.

About Bayhorse Silver

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon. It also entered into an option agreement to acquire an 80% interest in the Brandywine project located in British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Kent Exploration Inc and changed its name to Bayhorse Silver Inc in December 2013.

