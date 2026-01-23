Rep. August Pfluger Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Shares

Representative August Pfluger (R-Texas) recently bought shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK). In a filing disclosed on January 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock on December 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CP ROTH IRA” account.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Stock Up 0.7%

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.43. 85,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,212. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a twelve month low of $60.55 and a twelve month high of $102.62. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average of $87.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Chase Carey sold 83,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $8,098,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 94,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,147,814.20. This represents a 46.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLYVK. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Pfluger

August Pfluger (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 11th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Pfluger (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 11th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

August Pfluger lives in San Angelo, Texas. Pfluger graduated from San Angelo High School. He serves in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and has reached the rank of colonel.

Pfluger earned a degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy. His career experience includes working as a National Security Council advisor with the Trump administration.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ: LLYVK) is a tracking stock designed to reflect the performance of Liberty Media’s investment in Live Nation Entertainment. Established in August 2023, the Liberty Live tracking stock allows investors to gain targeted exposure to the live entertainment sector without direct ownership of Liberty Media’s other diversified assets. The Series C shares trade separately, offering a clear view of the value and results generated by Live Nation’s global operations.

The underlying asset for the Liberty Live Series C shares is Liberty Media’s equity stake in Live Nation, one of the world’s leading live entertainment companies.

