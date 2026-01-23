Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.83, but opened at $8.13. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $8.8680, with a volume of 2,907,683 shares traded.

ASM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $8.75 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avino Silver & Gold Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.87.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 461.43 and a beta of 1.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 18.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 208.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 141,594 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is a Vancouver-based precious metals producer and explorer focused on the mining of silver, gold and copper. The company’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Avino Mine, situated near the historic town of Avino in the state of Durango, Mexico. Avino’s operations encompass underground and open?pit mining, milling and tailings reprocessing, delivering a diversified metal output. In addition to silver and gold production, the Avino Mine yields significant copper by-product credits, enhancing overall project economics.

Beyond its core Mexican operations, Avino holds interests in several exploration and development properties across North America.

