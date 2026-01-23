Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.86, but opened at $24.18. Subsea 7 shares last traded at $23.98, with a volume of 14,756 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SUBCY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Subsea 7 Stock Up 4.6%

The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.08%.The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Subsea 7 SA will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Subsea 7 SA is a global engineering, construction and services contractor serving the offshore energy industry. The company specializes in complex subsea infrastructure projects, offering pipeline and riser installation, umbilical and flowline deployment, and subsea tie-ins. Its fleet of specialized vessels, diving systems and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) supports installation, inspection, maintenance and repair activities across the life cycle of offshore oil, gas and renewable energy fields.

With roots tracing back to the merger of Subsea 7 Inc and Acergy SA in 2011, Subsea 7 has built a broad international footprint.

