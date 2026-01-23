TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.69, but opened at $5.45. TechnoPro shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

TechnoPro Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20.

About TechnoPro

TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) is a Japan-based engineering services provider specializing in the recruitment and placement of technical professionals for clients across a range of industries. The company delivers tailored staffing solutions in software development, electronics engineering, mechanical design and R&D support, connecting experienced consultants with organizations in manufacturing, telecommunications and life sciences.

Its core business activities include technical staffing, project management support and specialized consulting services.

