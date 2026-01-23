Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL)

ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 9,419 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 47% compared to the average daily volume of 6,429 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $2,579,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 10,161.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 50,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 31,120 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ZSL traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $2.39. 52,338,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,134,188. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62. ProShares UltraShort Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13.

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective. The benchmark price of silver will be the United States dollar price of silver bullion as measured by the London fixing price per troy ounce of unallocated silver bullion for delivery in London through a member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) authorized to effect such delivery.

