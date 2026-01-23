Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,519 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 110% compared to the average volume of 1,201 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,704,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,723 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 4,697,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,000 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,161,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,214,000 after purchasing an additional 72,690 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,392,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,832,000 after purchasing an additional 101,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,707,000 after buying an additional 492,497 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XLRE traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.00. 2,343,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,949,082. Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.00.

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

