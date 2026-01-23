Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 83.37% from the stock’s previous close.

MBLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mobileye Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 6.6%

Shares of Mobileye Global stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. 4,289,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,018,990. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.69 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.34%.Mobileye Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 465.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 8,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 464.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye’s core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.

Founded in 1999 by Prof.

