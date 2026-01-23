Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GPCR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Structure Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Shares of Structure Therapeutics stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.14. 109,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,992. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.06 and a beta of -2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.02. Structure Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $94.90.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 9.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Structure Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of oral small?molecule therapies that target G protein?coupled receptors (GPCRs). Leveraging advances in structural biology, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry, the company’s scientific platform is designed to optimize binding interactions and pharmacokinetic properties, with the goal of delivering innovative treatments for metabolic and inflammatory disorders.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple programs in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

