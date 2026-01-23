Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Stock

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $869.00 to $941.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.04% from the stock’s current price.

PH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $950.17.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of PH stock traded down $7.95 on Friday, reaching $931.32. 44,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,873. The company has a market capitalization of $117.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $954.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $884.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $797.07.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.17%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.20 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 2,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.81, for a total transaction of $2,226,287.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,739,907.20. The trade was a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total transaction of $1,225,746.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,014.86. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,432 shares of company stock valued at $6,484,116. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 366.7% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 42 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.