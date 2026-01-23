WISE (OTCMKTS:WIZEY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of WISE (OTCMKTS:WIZEY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
WISE Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WIZEY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,069. WISE has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $16.06.
The company’s product suite includes a consumer-facing multi-currency account that allows customers to hold, convert and send money in multiple currencies, an associated debit card for everyday spending, and business accounts designed for payroll, vendor payments and multi-currency invoicing.
