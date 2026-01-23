WISE (OTCMKTS:WIZEY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of WISE (OTCMKTS:WIZEY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

WISE Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WIZEY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,069. WISE has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $16.06.

Wise is a London-based fintech company focused on international money transfers and multi-currency financial services. Founded in 2011 as TransferWise by Kristo Käärmann and Taavet Hinrikus, the business rebranded to Wise in 2021 and has developed a technology-driven alternative to traditional bank cross-border payments. Its core proposition emphasizes transparent pricing and the use of mid-market exchange rates to reduce the cost of moving money between countries.

The company’s product suite includes a consumer-facing multi-currency account that allows customers to hold, convert and send money in multiple currencies, an associated debit card for everyday spending, and business accounts designed for payroll, vendor payments and multi-currency invoicing.

