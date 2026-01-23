Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $95.76, but opened at $106.10. Booz Allen Hamilton shares last traded at $102.6910, with a volume of 820,482 shares traded.

The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 7.06%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS.

BAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Truist Financial set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.46.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski purchased 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,014,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,224,491.70. This trade represents a 3.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 37,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 18,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

