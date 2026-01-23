Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $95.76, but opened at $106.10. Booz Allen Hamilton shares last traded at $102.6910, with a volume of 820,482 shares traded.
The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 7.06%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS.
Key Stories Impacting Booz Allen Hamilton
Here are the key news stories impacting Booz Allen Hamilton this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q3 EPS beat — Booz Allen reported $1.77 EPS vs. Street estimates near $1.25–$1.27, a clear upside that drove the initial rally. Booz Allen Stock Surges Back From DOGE Doldrums on Earnings Beat
- Positive Sentiment: Company raised profit outlook — Management said cost-cutting actions are beginning to boost margins and raised the FY profit outlook, supporting forward expectations for earnings improvement. Booz Allen Boosts Profit Outlook as Cost Cuts Take Hold
- Positive Sentiment: Liquidity and insider buying — Quarterly results showed stronger cash generation and higher cash balances, and CEO Horacio Rozanski made an insider purchase, which can be read as management confidence. Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings: Revenue Miss, EPS Beats and Liquidity Improves
- Neutral Sentiment: Official earnings release and materials — Company filed preliminary results and provided slides/press release for the quarter; useful for modeling but nothing new beyond the beat/miss details. Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and YoY decline — Revenue fell to roughly $2.6B (down ~10% YoY) and missed consensus (around $2.7–2.78B); top-line weakness and compressed operating profit margin temper the EPS beat. Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings: Revenue Miss, EPS Beats and Liquidity Improves
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst skepticism remains — The consensus analyst stance is essentially “hold” with several recent sell/underweight calls and a median price target near $95, which may limit upside despite the beat. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on Booz Allen Hamilton
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski purchased 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,014,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,224,491.70. This trade represents a 3.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 37,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 18,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.
Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 7.9%
The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.
Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Booz Allen Hamilton
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.