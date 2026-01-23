Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Price

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Northern Trust from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Northern Trust stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.37. 63,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.44 and a 200 day moving average of $131.69. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $81.62 and a 12-month high of $157.60.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northern Trust news, insider John Landers sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total transaction of $95,252.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,313 shares in the company, valued at $909,371.55. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.57 per share, with a total value of $500,265.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,686 shares in the company, valued at $859,619.02. This trade represents a 139.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $276,087,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Northern Trust by 19.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,793,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,170,000 after buying an additional 1,270,748 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2,397.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 657,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,304,000 after purchasing an additional 630,717 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $73,888,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Northern Trust by 154.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 805,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,191,000 after acquiring an additional 488,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in Chicago that provides asset servicing, asset management and wealth management solutions to institutions, corporations and high-net-worth individuals. The company’s core businesses include custody and fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, trust and fiduciary services, private banking, and retirement and defined contribution plan services.

Northern Trust’s product and service offerings span custody and fund accounting, portfolio and performance analytics, securities lending, cash management and foreign exchange, as well as discretionary and non-discretionary investment management.

