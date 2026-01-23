Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Price

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Northern Trust from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Northern Trust news, insider John Landers sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total transaction of $95,252.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,313 shares in the company, valued at $909,371.55. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.57 per share, with a total value of $500,265.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,686 shares in the company, valued at $859,619.02. This trade represents a 139.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $276,087,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Northern Trust by 19.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,793,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,170,000 after buying an additional 1,270,748 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2,397.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 657,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,304,000 after purchasing an additional 630,717 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $73,888,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Northern Trust by 154.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 805,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,191,000 after acquiring an additional 488,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and revenue beat consensus, with year-over-year revenue/AUC/AUM growth and an EPS surprise that topped estimates—this is the headline catalyst supporting the rally. NTRS Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Earnings call highlighted record NII and management raised targets — stronger interest income is driving higher margins and gives better forward-looking revenue visibility. Northern Trust Earnings Call: Record NII, Higher Targets
- Positive Sentiment: Trust and servicing fees rose, and market-strength (AUM/AUC growth) continued to pad fee income — diversifies revenue beyond NII and supports recurring revenue. Northern Trust beats Q4 expectations as trust fees rise
- Positive Sentiment: Board announced a quarterly dividend of $0.80 (ex-dividend March 6), which supports income-oriented investors. Northern Trust Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for deeper review — useful for investors who want detail on NII drivers, client flows and margin assumptions. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Some of the quarter’s upside was aided by favorable market performance (higher AUM), which could be cyclical — monitor market risk exposure in coming quarters. Strong stock markets continue to pad earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Operating expenses remain elevated and continue to pressure margins despite revenue gains — this is the main downside risk for sustained EPS expansion. Q4 Earnings Beat Despite High Costs
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts flag that the stock’s valuation looks elevated after the rally — investors should weigh growth vs. current multiple. Valuation Is Too Elevated
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in Chicago that provides asset servicing, asset management and wealth management solutions to institutions, corporations and high-net-worth individuals. The company’s core businesses include custody and fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, trust and fiduciary services, private banking, and retirement and defined contribution plan services.
Northern Trust’s product and service offerings span custody and fund accounting, portfolio and performance analytics, securities lending, cash management and foreign exchange, as well as discretionary and non-discretionary investment management.
