Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FLS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.90.

Shares of FLS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.37. The stock had a trading volume of 22,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.19. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $78.80.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Flowserve had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Flowserve news, insider Susan Claire Hudson sold 10,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $746,796.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,295.89. This represents a 61.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy B. Schwetz sold 47,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $3,337,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,640.56. This represents a 47.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,276 shares of company stock worth $4,196,578. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter worth about $223,561,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Flowserve by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,333,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,281,000 after buying an additional 2,213,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 625.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,314,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,978,000 after buying an additional 1,995,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,247,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 67.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,146,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,284 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve’s offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

