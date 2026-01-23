Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Stock

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.13.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IR

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.01. The stock had a trading volume of 84,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,648. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $95.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.84. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 191,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $16,830,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 193,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,023,550.32. This represents a 49.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,477 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $119,090.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,896.39. This represents a 10.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 24,176.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,623,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,445 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company’s products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.