D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Argus Analyst Says

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.64.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $153.63. The stock had a trading volume of 161,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.01. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.51%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

