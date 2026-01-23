Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $319.00 at HSBC

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at HSBC from $307.00 to $319.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $332.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $322.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $285.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.33.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.54. 170,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,425. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $196.04 and a 1 year high of $306.28.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $676,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,100,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,880 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 22.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,612,000 after purchasing an additional 847,353 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1,222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 820,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,998,000 after buying an additional 758,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,532,000 after acquiring an additional 729,295 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

