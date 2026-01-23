WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.9140, with a volume of 10893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.02.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market. The Index consists of companies that compose the bottom 25% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree Dividend Index after the 300 largest companies have been removed.

