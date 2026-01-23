Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $16.63 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,419.83. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group set a $430.00 target price on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $380.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $379.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.71%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.