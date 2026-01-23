Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 15,803 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,803 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RTX were worth $57,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 101.1% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in RTX by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $196.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.03 and its 200 day moving average is $168.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $203.03.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 55.85%.

Trending Headlines about RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 target price on RTX and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.