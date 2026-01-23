Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 25,449 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,449 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $74,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 5.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $294.61 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $214.50 and a 1-year high of $324.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $302.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.69. The company has a market capitalization of $275.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Dbs Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.86.

Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

