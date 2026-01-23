Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 268,378 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $92,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $3,816,825,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 413.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,393,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,553,645,000 after buying an additional 18,030,441 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,836,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,833,261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904,969 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 6,778.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,810,012 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711,004 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,989,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,334,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,714 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. CICC Research lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. President Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.86.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $836,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 146,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,363.84. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,745 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $138,657.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 176,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,010,307.74. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock worth $81,397,635 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $293.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $80.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Featured Stories

