MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,060 shares during the quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 53.4% during the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.52.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $131.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.76 and its 200 day moving average is $118.46. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.21 and a 52 week high of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total transaction of $372,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 150,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,709,027.93. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly A. Kramer sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.10, for a total transaction of $356,515.50. Following the sale, the director owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,186.90. This represents a 67.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,757 shares of company stock valued at $17,569,112. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.